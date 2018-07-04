Russian Economy Ministry expects investments growth to decline in 2019

Equity investments growth are expected to decline from 3.5% in 2018 to 3.1% in 2019 with further acceleration to 7.6% in 2020, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

Investments are expected to grow by 6.9% in 2021 and will be at the level of 6.4% per year in 2022-2024.

The Ministry expects that Russia’s industrial production growth will be 2.5% in 2018, 2.1% in 2019, 2.6% in 2020, 2.9% in 2021, speeding up to the level above 3% in 2022-2024.

The average ruble rate will be 60.8 rubles per dollar and the ruble rate will remain close to current levels by 2018 year-end, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

The Ministry expects the ruble rate to decline gradually to 63.2 rubles per dollar in 2019, 63.8 rubles per dollar in 2020, and 64 rubles per dollar in 2021.

