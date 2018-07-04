Kremlin confirms preparations underway for Putin-Netanyahu meeting in Moscow

The Kremlin has confirmed preparations are underway for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow next week, TASS reports.

"Meeting with Netanyahu is planned," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. When asked whether this meeting could take place next week, he answered in the affirmative.

Netanyahu’s press secretary Anna Jonathan-Leus earlier informed TASS that the Israeli prime minister would visit Moscow on July 11 to hold talks with Putin.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said he had been in touch with the Kremlin and the White House on developments in Syria.

Putin and Netanyahu met twice earlier this year. The Israeli prime minister last visited the Russian capital on May 9 to attend the military parade dedicated to the 73rd anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory in the Great Patriotic War against Nazi Germany. The Russian president and the Israeli premier also took part in the Immortal Regiment march.

Prior to that, Putin and Netanyahu met in the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in Moscow on January 29. At that time, they took part in the events to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the anniversary of Leningrad’s full liberation from the Nazi siege.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news