Russian, Japanese top diplomats, defense chiefs to meet in Moscow in late July

5 July 2018 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Japan and Russia have begun the final stage of agreeing the date for a "two-plus-two" meeting between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers. According to Kyodo News, the negotiations are due to be held in Moscow on July 28 or 29, TASS reports.

The parties are expected to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in light of the US-North Korean summit held in Singapore on June 23.

Tokyo also hopes to draw Moscow’s attention to Russia’s military exercises in the southern part of the Kuril Islands. Japan believes this is incompatible with its stance on these islands, while Russia has repeatedly stressed it has every right to hold drills on its soil. The two sides are also to focus on the purchase of the Aegis Ashore US missile defense systems by Tokyo, which, Russia believes, affects its security.

The first Russian-Japanese "two-plus-two" meeting took place in Tokyo in November 2013. However, the negotiation format was frozen because of the Ukrainian crisis and Tokyo’s decision to join anti-Russian sanctions.

The decision on another meeting was made during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Japan in December 2016. It was held in Tokyo in March 2017.

