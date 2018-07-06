Large fire breaks out in residential house in central Moscow

6 July 2018 03:55 (UTC+04:00)

A large blaze broke out in a residential house in central Moscow, the fire continues to spread, an emergencies source told TASS on Friday.

On Thursday night, about 20 residents had to leave a four-storey house in Moscow’s Pyatnitskaya Street after a fire broke out on the third floor. Despite firefighting efforts, the blaze continued to spread and engulfed the building’s roof.

"The area of the fire has increased to 400 square meters. The third, the fourth floor and the roof are engulfed in flames. The fire was ranked category three on the scale of five," the source said.

A spokesperson for the Moscow emergencies service department told TASS that firefighters have rescued two people from the fourth floor.

"No information about casualties is available so far," the source said.

