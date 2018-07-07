Russia, United Arab Emirates sign visa-free travel agreement

7 July 2018 02:16 (UTC+04:00)

Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to abandon entry visas for each other’s nationals, TASS reported.

A visa-free travel agreement was signed at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Kazan.

Following the signing ceremony, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said visa-free travel between the two countries will encourage business mobility and will help boost tourist flows. "We already see a growing tourist flow from Russia to the United Arab Emirates. It has more than doubled this year, with more than 750,000 Russian tourists visiting the United Arab Emirates. Their contribution of the UAE’s economy exceeded 2.3 billion US dollars. After the abandonment of entry visas, we expect tourist flow from that country to grow as well," he said.

