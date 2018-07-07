Russia, UAE to cooperate in energy and cybersecurity - minister

7 July 2018 08:09 (UTC+04:00)

Russia and the United Arab Emirates identify such areas as digital development and telecommunication, power equipment and development of cybersecurity systems as priority ones for their working group on industry, investments and innovations, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said at an intergovernmental committee meeting on Friday, TASS reported.

The parties can also develop artificial intelligence and use 3D printing when producing construction materials, the minister noted.

"Considerable potential for further buildup of trade turnover lies in expansion of industrial partnership of our countries," Manturov said.

Russia also made an offer to the UAE to participate in development of its industrial zone in Egypt, the minister said.

"We suggest considering joint participation of our states in development of the Russian industrial zone in the territory of Egypt," Manturov said.

The decision to build a Russian industrial zone in Egypt was agreed in 2014. The project envisions a new industrial zone with eased tax regime to be established for Russian resident companies on the territory of the Port Said free economic zone.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
About 40,000 cybercrimes committed in Russia in 2018 - police
Russia 04:21
Russia, United Arab Emirates sign visa-free travel agreement
Russia 02:16
Russian Security Council rep confirms Moscow’s stance on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 July 18:54
LUKOIL to considerably increase gas production in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 6 July 18:34
Putin, Nazarbayev mull schedule of upcoming contacts
Kazakhstan 6 July 18:27
LUKOIL to continue actively investing in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 6 July 18:07
Latest
Uzbek Agrobank to attract Islamic financing for investment projects
Economy news 09:51
China eyes expanded business ties with Eastern Europe amid EU concerns
China 09:45
Pompeo 'very firm' on complete denuclearization of North Korea
US 09:41
Chlorine used for chemical weapons attack in Syria’s Douma - OPCW interim report
Arab World 09:37
Turkmenistan sets date for first meeting of People's Council
Turkmenistan 09:29
11 dead, dozens missing as severe typhoon hits Japan
Other News 08:39
Pompeo visits Pyongyang
US 07:26
Alstom talks new tram line construction in Baku (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:00
Heavy rain continues to batter China
China 06:14