Russia, UAE to cooperate in energy and cybersecurity - minister

Russia and the United Arab Emirates identify such areas as digital development and telecommunication, power equipment and development of cybersecurity systems as priority ones for their working group on industry, investments and innovations, Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said at an intergovernmental committee meeting on Friday, TASS reported.

The parties can also develop artificial intelligence and use 3D printing when producing construction materials, the minister noted.

"Considerable potential for further buildup of trade turnover lies in expansion of industrial partnership of our countries," Manturov said.

Russia also made an offer to the UAE to participate in development of its industrial zone in Egypt, the minister said.

"We suggest considering joint participation of our states in development of the Russian industrial zone in the territory of Egypt," Manturov said.

The decision to build a Russian industrial zone in Egypt was agreed in 2014. The project envisions a new industrial zone with eased tax regime to be established for Russian resident companies on the territory of the Port Said free economic zone.

