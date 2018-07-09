Moscow, Washington exchange documents during preparations for leaders’ meeting

The Kremlin has confirmed that Moscow and Washington are exchanging documents containing their positions on various issues in the run-up to a meeting the leaders of the two countries - Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on a report by the newspaper Kommersant that Russia allegedly sent a draft statement to the US to be made after the summit.

"I can confirm that the preparations for the upcoming Russian-American summit are underway," he stressed. "During the preparations - which are an ordinary diplomatic practice - the sides are exchanging position papers which contain views both on issues on which opinions still differ and on issues where opinions may overlap."

Peskov said it is too early to speak of the rapprochement of the two countries’ positions in the run-up to the summit. Kommersant earlier reported that Moscow allegedly sent to Washington a two-page document during the preparations for the July 16 summit which states the importance of supporting dialogue between the leaders, diplomats, military and intelligence services of the two countries and the development of economic ties and contacts between people.

