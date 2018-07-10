Russia, Jamaica to sign deal extending visa-free stay for Russian nationals to 90 days

Russia and Jamaica are looking at signing an agreement to extend visa-free stay in Jamaica for Russian nationals from 30 to 90 days, TASS reports.

A draft agreement to this effect was posted on the official website of legal information on Tuesday. The draft was approved by the Russian government and preliminary agreed with the Jamaican side to be signed upon final agreement.

Under the would-be agreement, Russian nationals will need no entry visas to stay in Jamaica for up to 90 days within one year. All types of trips will be covered by this agreement.

According to the Russian foreign ministry’s consular department, Jamaica canceled entry visas for Russian nationals staying on its territory for up to 30 days in 2013.

