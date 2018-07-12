Senior Russian diplomats hold consultations with top Israeli, Palestinian officials

A Russian interagency delegation, including Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, held consultations in Israel and Palestine on July 9-10, TASS with reference to the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

In Israel, the delegation met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, National Security Council chief Meir Ben-Shabbat, as well as representatives from the Foreign Ministry and the leadership of the Israeli General Staff, the ministry said.

"In an intensive exchange of opinions, they looked into a number of pressing issues regarding the situation in the region, first of all in Syria, given the anti-terrorist operation in the southwest of the country carried out by the Syrian Armed Forces with the assistance of Russia," the foreign ministry said.

"The sides agreed that it is essential to fully restore the validity of the 1974 Israel-Syria Disengagement Agreement," the ministry said.

The 1974 accord envisages the setting up of a demilitarized zone on both sides of the disengagement line between the Israeli and Syrian armies, as well as the deployment of UN peacekeepers there.

Israel has been reiterating the importance of strict compliance with all provisions of the document since this past June, when Syrian troops launched an offensive in the southwest of the country against the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra and units fighting on its side".

"The Russian interdepartmental delegation was also received by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and held consultations in Ramallah with Director of the Palestinian General Intelligence Service Majid Faraj," the foreign ministry said.

"They considered the goals of achieving a stable Palestine-Israeli settlement relying on a generally recognized basis of international law, as well as certain regional issues, including the developments in Syria," the ministry added.

