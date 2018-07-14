Russian, Sudanese presidents hail defense technology cooperation

Russia and Sudan have made progress in boosting cooperation in defense technology and other fields, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Sudanese counterpart Omar Bashir in the Kremlin on Saturday, TASS reported.

"We have good opportunities to develop relations in a wide range of sectors, including defense technology. This cooperation is developing," Putin said, noting a substantial increase in trade and a growth in Russian wheat imports to Sudan.

In the meantime, Sudan’s president hailed "encouraging shifts in defense technology cooperation and military cooperation."

"Many Russian specialists work in our country," Omar Bashir said praising highly the role Russia plays in training Sudanese military personnel.

The Sudanese head of state underscored that his country valued political dialogue with Russia and its stance on international platforms over Sudan.

Speaking about the trade and economic ties, Omar Bashir said that Sudan would welcome the Russian oil and gas companies’ participation in projects in his country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news