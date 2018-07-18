Putin to discuss global security, counterterrorism with ambassadors on July 19

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss global security and stability, as well as counterterrorism, with Russian ambassadors to other countries on July 19, TASS with reference to the Kremlin press service reported.

"[Putin] aims to pay special attention to the issues related to maintaining global security and stability, combating the spread of terrorism and extremism, as well as Russia’s participation in regional conflict and crisis regulation," the message states. "The president will also focus on raising the efficiency of Eurasian integrational processes, expanding mutually beneficial trade and economic relations, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties with Russia’s leading partners."

During the meeting with ambassadors and permanent representatives, the Russian leader will also set out the key objectives for Russian diplomats. "Among them are: further strengthening of Russia’s role at the international scene, protection of national interests, creation of favorable external conditions for developing the country’s economy and raising the population’s quality of life, ensuring the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens abroad," the Kremlin noted.

According to the existing practice, the Russian leader meets with ambassadors and permanent representative once every two years. The upcoming session will be the ninth, with Russian senior government officials, diplomats, business representatives and members of the scientific community in attendance.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news