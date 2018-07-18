Putin to discuss global security, counterterrorism with ambassadors on July 19

18 July 2018 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss global security and stability, as well as counterterrorism, with Russian ambassadors to other countries on July 19, TASS with reference to the Kremlin press service reported.

"[Putin] aims to pay special attention to the issues related to maintaining global security and stability, combating the spread of terrorism and extremism, as well as Russia’s participation in regional conflict and crisis regulation," the message states. "The president will also focus on raising the efficiency of Eurasian integrational processes, expanding mutually beneficial trade and economic relations, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties with Russia’s leading partners."

During the meeting with ambassadors and permanent representatives, the Russian leader will also set out the key objectives for Russian diplomats. "Among them are: further strengthening of Russia’s role at the international scene, protection of national interests, creation of favorable external conditions for developing the country’s economy and raising the population’s quality of life, ensuring the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens abroad," the Kremlin noted.

According to the existing practice, the Russian leader meets with ambassadors and permanent representative once every two years. The upcoming session will be the ninth, with Russian senior government officials, diplomats, business representatives and members of the scientific community in attendance.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EU to curb steel imports after Trump tariffs
Europe 15:48
Russian automaker intends to increase sales in Uzbekistan by 2.5 times
Economy news 10:32
Finland spends 10 mln euros on Putin-Trump summit
World 02:01
Russia regrets France closing trade mission
Russia 17 July 19:40
Uzbek and Russian banks to co-op in operations on world capital markets
Economy news 17 July 19:13
Trump says Putin summit 'even better' than NATO meeting
US 17 July 19:07
Latest
Israel grants $33 million to GE, Medtronic, Change Healthcare to boost R&D
Israel 16:07
Azerbaijani oil prices down on July 17
Oil&Gas 15:57
Uzbek interior ministry to buy refrigeration equipment via tender
Tenders 15:57
Sergio Mattarella: Italy supports Azerbaijan’s fight against threats posed by radicalism
Politics 15:57
TAP’s Swiss shareholder substantially lowers its net investments
Oil&Gas 15:56
Floating PV system may appear on Lake Boyukshor in Baku
Business 15:54
Tender: Iran’s NISOC to buy parts for Cooper-Bessemer gas turbine
Tenders 15:52
Azerbaijan, Ukraine may bring trade turnover to $1B - envoy
Economy news 15:50
Uzbekistan begins accepting China's UnionPay payment cards
Economy news 15:49