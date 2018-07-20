Putin, Netanyahu hash over situation in Middle East

20 July 2018 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have held a telephone conversation, discussing the situation in the Middle East, including the Syria issue, the Kremlin press service said in a statement, TASS reports.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone conversation exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, focusing on the Syria issue," the statement reads.

The two leaders held a meeting in Moscow on July 11, which the Israeli prime minister described as "very important." Netanyahu told Putin that Israel strongly opposed Iran’s presence in Syria. At the same time, he said that Israeli-Russian talks provided an opportunity to enhance security and the level of trust in the Middle East.

On July 17, US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with lawmakers that the US, Russia and Israel had launched trilateral talks regarding the Syria issue and Israel’s security.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia sends Syrian refugee proposal to U.S. after Trump summit
Russia 19:30
IAI and Czech co Aero unveil combat aircraft
Israel 15:45
Merkel welcomes Trump's invitation to Putin to meet in U.S.
Europe 15:41
Russia willing to upgrade Iran’s civil aviation fleet – official
Economy news 15:28
Russian company intends to take part in reconstruction of oil refinery in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 15:24
China to consider expansion of grain supplies from Russia
China 14:37
Latest
Russia sends Syrian refugee proposal to U.S. after Trump summit
Russia 19:30
Azerbaijan’s Food Products Procurement and Supply OJSC discloses sales volumes (PHOTO)
Economy news 19:21
Trump ratchets up criticism of Fed interest rate rises
US 19:12
Man arrested after knife attack on German bus
Europe 19:11
German finance minister sees little progress on trade at weekend G20 meeting
Europe 19:09
Turkey, Netherlands restore diplomatic relations
Turkey 18:53
China's central bank issues guidance on financial firms' asset management products
China 18:39
Afghanistan interested in imports of several Kazakh products
Kazakhstan 18:38
Kazakhstan eyes to increase soybean crop area ​​
Kazakhstan 18:25