Russia-Qatar business forum to be held in Moscow in April 2019

21 July 2018 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian-Qatari Business Forum will be held in Moscow in April 2019, a substantial delegation from Qatar is expected, Russian Ambassador to Qatar Nurmakhmad Kholov told TASS.

"It was planned that the business forum would be held within the framework of the intergovernmental commission (in October). However, it was decided that it should be held as a separate event. We have the Russian-Arab Business Council chaired by Vladimir Yevtushenkov. They will hold it as Russia Expo in April 2019. A substantial Qatari delegation will visit Moscow, so preparations will take some time," the diplomat said.

