Putin, Macron discuss joint humanitarian aid to Syria

21 July 2018 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the implementation of a joint initiative on delivering relief to Syria over the phone Saturday, the Kremlin said, according to Xinhua.

"Special attention was devoted to humanitarian aspects of the Syrian settlement process, including the implementation of a joint Russian-French initiative on rendering assistance to the population of Eastern Ghouta," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Russian military transport aircraft had delivered 44 tons of humanitarian cargo from France to Syria.

The two leaders also discussed a number of international and regional issues as a follow-up to the talks held on July 15 in Moscow, according to the statement.

On July 15, Putin and Macron discussed the positive developments in Russia-France relations at their talks held in the Kremlin. Putin confirmed that the mechanisms of cooperation between the two countries are being restored.

