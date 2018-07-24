Kremlin aide says Putin, Trump may meet at G20 summit

24 July 2018 19:10 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump may meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina and other international forums, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, TASS reports.

"There are also other options that our leaders may consider, which include the G20 summit in Buenos Aires. Putin and Trump may also meet at other international forums they will participate in, such possibilities will surely be discussed," he said, adding that the parties had not yet started preparations for a new summit.

