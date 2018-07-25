Sudan, Russia ink agreement for natural gas exploration

25 July 2018 04:23 (UTC+04:00)

Sudan and Russia on Tuesday signed an agreement for exploration of natural gas in the regional water of the Red Sea in eastern Sudan, Xinhua reported.

The deal was signed by Sudan's Undersecretary of Oil and Gas Ministry, Bakheet Ahmed Abdalla, and Sergey Panov, chairman of the Russian exploration services company Rosgeologia.

Sudan's Oil and Gas Minister Azhari Abdul-Ghader said in a statement that the government has adopted steps to facilitate investment in gas exploration in the Red Sea.

He added that similar steps have been taken in central, northern and southern Sudan besides establishment of an oil refinery in Port Sudan.

Dmitry Kobylkin, Russian Minister of Natural Resources, also attended the signing, and reiterated willingness of the Russian companies to work in Sudan based on the studies prepared by Russian experts.

Kobylkin, who is currently visiting Sudan with a Russian delegation, met on Monday with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Congress blocks F-35 fighter shipments to Turkey
Turkey 00:22
Kremlin aide says Putin, Trump may meet at G20 summit
Russia 24 July 19:10
Merkel meets Russia's head of military staff, Lavrov
Europe 24 July 15:36
Russian automaker exploring ways to increase presence in Uzbek auto market (Exclusive)
Economy news 24 July 15:28
Uzbekistan leading among CIS countries by LADA car sales growth (Exclusive)
Economy news 24 July 14:48
Russia's Tyumen region eyes to start supplying its products to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 24 July 12:09
Latest
Turkey demands to investigate situation on use of Canadian weapons by PKK terrorists
Turkey 03:02
Extreme heat damages runway, forces German airport to close
Europe 02:14
Iran expresses solidarity with Greece over fire incident
Politics 01:24
Congress blocks F-35 fighter shipments to Turkey
Turkey 00:22
Pompeo says North Korea test site reports consistent with commitments
US 24 July 23:32
Three arrested for exploiting farm laborers in Italy
Europe 24 July 22:27
Azerbaijan, Colombia open new opportunities for cooperation
Politics 24 July 22:03
Trump says US ready to make 'real deal' on Iran nuke program
Other News 24 July 21:31
Charge d'Affaires: Azerbaijan, Colombia mulling prospects for co-op in oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 24 July 21:11