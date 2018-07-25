Russian Foreign Ministry: Terrorists attack southwestern Syria amid fear of imminent defeat

25 July 2018 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Terrorists carried out deadly attacks in As-Suwayda, in southwestern Syria, over fear of an imminent defeat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Amid the success of the Syrian government forces, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, on liberating the Syrian territory from the armed groups of the Islamic State and Jabhat al-Nusra and other terror groups, the extremists feel that their defeat is imminent and desperately use mass violence against the civilians," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry stresses that the Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the terror attacks. "The new crime committed by the IS militants once again shows the man-hateful essence of ideologists and perpetrators of terrorism and confirms the need for the most energetic and coordinated efforts of the international community on eradicating this universal evil on the Syrian soil," the statement said.

"We strongly condemn these acts of atrocity. We offer condolences to the families of those dead and wish a speedy recovery to those wounded," the ministry stated.

A powerful explosion hit the area near a vegetable market in As-Suwayda (92 km from Damascus) on Wednesday. Later a blast near Al-Musalleh was reported. The terror attacks were carried out along with the assaults on the settlements in the outskirts of As-Suwayda. At least 100 people were killed in the string of attacks, AFP reported citing the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

