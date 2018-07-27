Russia plans to export meat, fish and sugar to South Africa

Russia’s Agriculture Ministry eyes exporting meat and fish products, butter and sugar to South Africa, Minister Dmitry Patrushev said at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, adding that an agreement on cooperation in the fishing and mariculture sectors is planned to be signed by governments of the two countries in the near future, TASS reports.

"We are currently expecting South Africa’s veterinary regulator to provide accreditation for Russian producers of fish and meat products. The plan is to sign a cooperation agreement between the governments of Russia and South Africa in the fishing and mariculture field in the near future," the minister was quoted as saying in a statement released on Friday.

Patrushev added that Russia is interested in exporting meat and fish products, as well as butter and sugar from South Africa.

He also held a few meetings on the sidelines of the summit and signed an agreement between Russian and in South African governments on cooperation in agriculture covering a number of areas, the ministry’s press service said.

According to the data provided by Russia’s Agriculture Ministry, bilateral trade between the two states grew by 25% in the first half of 2018 year-on-year. Russia is now South Africa’s largest wheat supplier, accounting for around 30% of its imports.

