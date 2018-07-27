Syria to set up refugee action center to resolve problems of returning refugees

27 July 2018 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

A refugee action center is expected to be set up in Syria to address problems of Syrian refugees returning home, deputy chief of the Russian Centre for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees in Syria Alexei Posunko said on Friday, TASS reports.

"Our proposals have been referred to the Syrian government. Now a decree of President Bashar Assad is being prepared to set up a refugee action center. The ministries concerned are agreeing their delegates," he said.

