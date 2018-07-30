Moldovan president to visit Moscow in October

Moldovan President Igor Dodon will officially visit Moscow in the second half of October, he told reporters during his trip to Volgodonsk, Rostov Region, TASS reports.

"My official visit to Moscow will take place in the second half of October," he said, adding that ahead of the visit he hopes to meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who was appointed as new Special Presidential Representative for the Development of Trade-Economic Relations with Moldova.

The president also reported that he expects to sign a number of agreements with Russia.

