Moldovan president to visit Moscow in October

30 July 2018 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Moldovan President Igor Dodon will officially visit Moscow in the second half of October, he told reporters during his trip to Volgodonsk, Rostov Region, TASS reports.

"My official visit to Moscow will take place in the second half of October," he said, adding that ahead of the visit he hopes to meet with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who was appointed as new Special Presidential Representative for the Development of Trade-Economic Relations with Moldova.

The president also reported that he expects to sign a number of agreements with Russia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Syrian civilians leave Idlib through Russian humanitarian corridor
Arab World 12:05
Russia may export Project 22800 corvettes to Vietnam, India, China
Russia 12:03
CPC announces tender on supply of breasting arrangement
Tenders 11:12
Azerbaijani minister takes part in opening ceremony of "Int'l Army Games-2018" competitions (PHOTO)
Society 29 July 11:45
Russian upper house of parliament passes VAT hike to 20%
Russia 28 July 16:41
China almost catches up Russia as Uzbekistan's main foreign trade partner
Economy news 28 July 12:36
Latest
Azerbaijani oil prices for July 23-27
Oil&Gas 16:40
Children Hotline Service with Azercell’s support renders psychological support to children
Society 16:32
Russian Tem-Po JSC intends to expand cooperation with SOCAR
Oil&Gas 16:30
Tashkent to host conference on new transport corridors in Central Asia
Economy news 16:22
S&P: National Bank of Uzbekistan to continue playing noticeable role in domestic economy
Economy news 16:16
Pilot 'steered helicopter from crowds' before Beijing crash
China 16:14
BTK to have positive impact on developing new transport routes – envoy (Exclusive)
Economy news 16:12
Flydubai pilot investigated after failing alcohol test
Arab World 16:09
Afghanistan and UAE buying fuel in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 16:05