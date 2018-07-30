Russian, Saudi envoys discuss regional problems

30 July 2018 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and African Countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Saudi Ambassador to Russia Raed bin Khaled Qarmali have discussed issues on the regional agenda and bilateral relations, the ministry said in a statement, TASS reports.

"Some current issues of the further development of extensive Russian-Saudi relations, as well as the current situation in the Middle East region with the focus on the situation in Yemen, Syria and Palestinian territories were discussed at the meeting," the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

