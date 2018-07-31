U.N. plans talks with Iran, Russia, Turkey on Syria constitutional panel

31 July 2018 15:47 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria plans talks with Iran, Russia and Turkey in September to start finalizing the composition of the body intended to draft a new Syrian constitution, a statement said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

Staffan de Mistura, attending two-day talks with the three powers in Russia, has received lists from the Assad government and opposition on proposed candidates for the Constitutional Committee.

“The Special Envoy looks forward to holding formal consultations (with the three countries) ... very early in September in Geneva, in order to begin to finalize the constitutional committee,” the statement said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Will Turkmenistan and Russia resume gas trade?
Oil&Gas 16:12
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia working on agreement to co-op in energy sector (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:51
Iran not seeking trouble, but won't give up right to export oil - Rouhani
Politics 15:19
Iranian ships to berth at exclusive harbor in Oman
Economy news 15:03
Iranian banks to open branches in India – official
Economy news 14:18
Volume of import of LPG increases in Turkey
Oil&Gas 12:35
Latest
Merger of two banks completed in Kazakhstan
Economy news 16:20
Will Turkmenistan and Russia resume gas trade?
Oil&Gas 16:12
Azerbaijani oil prices up on July 30
Oil&Gas 16:08
Kazakhstan hopes to improve its position in Global Competitiveness Index
Kazakhstan 16:08
Time frame of meeting between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed
Politics 15:59
Pre-Caspian Turkmenbashi airport increases number of agreements with foreign companies
Economy news 15:53
Kazakh Energy Ministry: talks on restoring Central Asian Power System underway (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15:52
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia working on agreement to co-op in energy sector (Exclusive)
Economy news 15:51
UK foreign minister Hunt urges France and Germany to push EU for Brexit deal
Europe 15:49