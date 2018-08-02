Russia approves draft agreement on co-op in field of transport in Caspian Sea

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 2

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has approved the draft agreement between the governments of the Caspian states on cooperation in the field of transport, instructed to negotiate and sign that agreement. the order signed by Medvedev, published August 2 on the website of the Cabinet of Ministers of Russia says, TASS news agency reported.

"To instruct the Ministry of Transport of Russia together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia to hold negotiations with Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and upon reaching an agreement to sign on behalf of the government of the Russian Federation the said agreement, allowing, if necessary, to make in the attached draft agreement the changes that are not of fundamental nature", the document says.

The purpose of the future agreement is "the formation and development of the Caspian Sea region as a major international transport and logistics hub with a developed infrastructure and a high level of interaction between the parties in international transportation," the explanatory note says.

It is also noted that if the agreement is signed, its implementation will contribute to "the development of cooperation in the field of transport between the Caspian states".

