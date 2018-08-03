Russian,Turkish FMs mull bilateral relations

3 August 2018 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 3

Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed bilateral relations and the international agenda on the sidelines of ASEAN ministerial events in Singapore, RIA Novosti reported citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"The topical issues of the development of bilateral relations and the international agenda were discussed," the ministry said in a message.

The meeting of ministers was held on Aug. 2.

Lavrov took part in the ASEAN ministerial events, including the 8th meeting of foreign ministers of the countries participating in the East Asian Summit and the 25th ASEAN Regional Forum on Security.

ASEAN is a regional intergovernmental organization that unites 10 countries of Southeast Asia. Russia has been developing dialogue cooperation with ASEAN since the 1990s, participating in the summits of the organization.

