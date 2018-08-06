Putin offers condolences to Indonesian president after deadly quake

6 August 2018 17:09 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences in a telegram for Indonesian President Joko Widodo after a powerful earthquake struck the country’s popular tourist island of Lombok, TASS with reference to the Kremlin website reported.

"Please accept my deepest condolences over numerous deaths and massive destruction, caused by the powerful earthquake on the Lombok Island," the telegram said. "I ask you to convey the words of sympathy and support to the relatives and friends of those killed and the wishes of a speedy recovery to all those injured."

The 6.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the Lombok Island on Sunday. According to the latest reports, more than 90 people were killed and over 200 others were wounded. A search effort is underway. The authorities have evacuated more than 10,000 local citizens and also foreign tourists. More than 130 aftershocks were recorded on Monday.

