Russian, Brazilian security chiefs discuss bilateral cooperation

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and head of Brazil’s Institutional Security Cabinet Sergio Etchegoyen have held Russian-Brazilian consultations on security, Patrushev’s spokesman Yevgeni Anoshin said, TASS reported.

"The prospects of bilateral cooperation in the sphere of security, as well as the issues of coordinating activities at international level, including in BRICS and UN, were discussed," the Security Council spokesman noted. Representatives for some ministries and agencies took part in the consultations.

