Russia, Cuba agree to develop cooperation in standardization and metrology

8 August 2018 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology and the Cuban National Bureau of Standards have signed a memorandum of understanding in Havana. The agreement is aimed at developing cooperation in the sphere of standardization and metrology, Reuters reports.

The document was endorsed by head of the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology Alexei Abramov and Director General of the National Bureau of Standards Hortensia Nancy Fernandez Rodriguez.

"This memorandum covers all issues related to standardization, metrology and quality maintenance. We agreed with our Cuban colleagues to form a portfolio of projects to deliver Russian metrological equipment and build metrological infrastructure in Cuba with participation of Russian experts," Abramov noted in a conversation with TASS. In particular, Russia is ready to help the Caribbean state modernize its master base.

Abramov highlighted that the signed memorandum is aimed at bolstering Russian-Cuban trade-economic relations and the removal of technical barriers between the two countries.

"We also agreed to develop cooperation in the sphere of education and specialist training in the spheres of standardization and metrology. We’ve got rather vast experience which we want to share with the Cuban colleagues," Abramov noted. He said that Cubans may upgrade their skills, in particular in the Academy of Standardization, Metrology and Certification which is accountable to the Russian Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology.

