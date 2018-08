Russian FM to meet Turkish counterpart

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

Trend:

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on August 13-14 in Ankara and will make a speech at a meeting of ambassadors and permanent representatives, RIA Novosti reported citing Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova August 9.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend a meeting of Turkish ambassadors and permanent representatives to international organizations on August 13-14 at an invitation of the Turkish Foreign Minister," Zakharova said.

"Within the visit, the Russian Foreign Minister is scheduled to speak at the meeting of ambassadors and to hold negotiations with the Turkish Foreign Minister," she added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news