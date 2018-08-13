Lavrov to discuss preparations for Russia-Turkey-Germany-France summit on Syria in Turkey

13 August 2018 03:00 (UTC+04:00)

Preparations for a summit meeting between the leaders of Russia, Turkey, Germany and France on the Syrian settlement will be in focus of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday ahead of Lavrov’s visit to Turkey on August 13-14, TASS reported.

"The Russian side proceeds from the fact that Russia and Turkey bear special responsibility for peace, security and stability in Syria and in the entire region," the ministry said. "The ministers will discuss preparations for a four-lateral summit of the Russian, Turkish, German and French leaders on the Syrian settlement that is planned to be held soon."

The sides will look at ways to launch the process of political settlement in Syria "through maintaining an inclusive national dialogue on the basis of generally recognized principles of international law," the ministry noted.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Syrian weapons storage explosion in Idlib kills dozens
Arab World 01:51
Transit of cargoes through Azerbaijan attractive for Baku, Moscow and Tbilisi
Commentary 12 August 20:37
Iran ready for talks, Rouhani tells Putin
Iran 12 August 17:33
Foreign ministers of Caspian littoral states discuss Summit preparations (PHOTO)
Politics 12 August 01:23
Russian weapons sales up 11% per year in past three years - defense minister
Russia 11 August 23:45
Turkey ready to conduct trade with partners in national currencies - Erdogan
Turkey 11 August 21:09
Latest
At least 15 killed as bus falls into ravine in Peru
Other News 04:29
Wildfire rages on Greek island of Evia, villages evacuated
Europe 03:45
5 injured in plane crash after airshow in Canada`
Other News 02:23
Syrian weapons storage explosion in Idlib kills dozens
Arab World 01:51
Egypt arrests seven alleged militants tied to failed church bombing
Other News 01:00
Winners of final day of 25th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics awarded (PHOTO)
Society 00:16
Over 100 dead, 133 injured during attack on Afghan city of Ghazni
Other News 00:15
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits central Alaska, no tsunami warnings
Other News 12 August 23:25
7 children killed in road accident in western India
Other News 12 August 22:20