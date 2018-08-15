Russian air defenses at Hmeimim base destroy 16 militant drones in August

Since the beginning of August, Russian air defenses at the Hmeimim airbase in Syria have downed a total of 16 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Maj. Gen. Alexei Tsygankov, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said Tuesday, Sputnik reported.

"A total of 16 unmanned aerial vehicles, launched from the territory controlled by illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone, have been destroyed since the beginning of August," Tsygankov said at a daily briefing.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for the Reception, Allocation and Accommodation of Refugees said last week that more than 1.7 million Syrians, who were forced to flee their country during the civil war, would like to return home.

"It is estimated, that 1,712,234 Syrians in nine countries expressed their desire to return back to their homeland (Lebanon – 889,031, Turkey – 297,342, Germany – 174,897, Jordan – 149,268, Iraq – 101,233, Egypt – 99,834, Denmark – 412, Brazil – 149, Austria — 68)," the center's bulletin read.

A total number of Syrians currently living in these countries is 6,638,413, according to the bulletin.

Since September 30, 2015, over 235,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their homes from abroad, including more than 120,000 children, the bulletin noted.

