Putin flies from Austria to Germany to hold talks with Merkel

18 August 2018 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin flew from the airport of Graz in Austria to Berlin, where he is to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, TASS reported citing news portal OE24.

The Russian leader spent about three hours in Austria, where he attended the wedding of Austria’s Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl and businessman Wolfgang Malinger.

The meeting with Merkel is scheduled for 6:00 pm local time. It will take place at Meseberg, the residence of the government of Germany near Berlin.

