Two policemen attacked near diplomatic properties in Moscow

According to police, an identified person carrying a gun attacked police officers next to the Cabodian embassy in Russia, near the Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow, Sputnik reported.

According to the representative of the Russian Investigative Committee Yulia Ivanova, the attacker baselessly opened fire at the policemen, who were on duty, wounding one of the officers. The Interior Ministry stated, that the perpetrator survived and was detained and sent taken to a hospital, as he remains in critical condition.

"At 8:00 p.m. Moscow time an unknown person opened fire using unidentified weapons on two police officers of the regiment guarding the diplomatic facilities in Moscow; one of the policemen was wounded," a police source told the local media, adding that the investigators had started the probe into the incident.

The police told Sputnik that the wounded officer was shot in the leg, and his life is out of danger.

