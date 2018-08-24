Russia-Turkey relations becoming more meaningful: Putin

24 August 2018 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the relations between Russia and Turkey are becoming more profound, meaningful, and there is deep cooperation in solution of the Syrian crisis, RIA Novosti reported.

"Our relations with Turkey are becoming deeper and more meaningful," Putin said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.

Welcoming the guests, the Russian leader noted that they had already held consultations with their counterparts in Moscow, where they discussed various issues of mutual interest.

"I am very glad to see you and have your opinion of where we are now and what is to be done in the near future and in the midterm to deepen our relations," Putin said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey sees rise in sale of real estate
Economy news 18:29
Over 130,000 people employed in Turkey in July
Economy news 17:01
Volume of cargo transportation by air up in Turkey
Economy news 16:32
Turkish lira firms against dollar as U.S. standoff drags on
Economy news 16:17
Date of Russia-Iran-Turkey summit already defined, Lavrov says
Russia 16:15
Vladimir Putin to receive Turkish Foreign Minister
Turkey 15:48
Latest
Merkel: Germany ready to contribute to settle Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:50
Kyrgyz president takes part in summit of IFAS founders
Kyrgyzstan 19:25
Turkmen, Kazakh presidents stress need for new co-op approaches
Economy news 18:55
Turkey sees rise in sale of real estate
Economy news 18:29
Turkmenistan implementing big hydro project
Economy news 18:09
Azerbaijani food company intends to expand geography of exports (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:45
Analyst talks on benefits of road to connect Tbilisi with Azerbaijan's border
Commentary 17:37
Laptop market share in Azerbaijan up
ICT 17:19
Uzbekistan, Belarus to launch road machinery plant during Lukashenko’s visit
Economy news 17:18