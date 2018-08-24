Russia-Turkey relations becoming more meaningful: Putin

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the relations between Russia and Turkey are becoming more profound, meaningful, and there is deep cooperation in solution of the Syrian crisis, RIA Novosti reported.

"Our relations with Turkey are becoming deeper and more meaningful," Putin said at a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar.

Welcoming the guests, the Russian leader noted that they had already held consultations with their counterparts in Moscow, where they discussed various issues of mutual interest.

"I am very glad to see you and have your opinion of where we are now and what is to be done in the near future and in the midterm to deepen our relations," Putin said.

