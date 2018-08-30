Kremlin says no sign that U.S. seeking sanctions compromise

30 August 2018 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

The Kremlin said on Thursday there was no sign that the United States wanted to reach a compromise with Moscow to avoid imposing a new round of sanctions on Russia, Reuters reports.

A new round of U.S. sanctions came into effect on Russia on Monday and Washington has said it may decide to impose a second tranche against Russia.

Asked on a conference call with reporters if there was any sign that the United States wanted to reach a compromise with Moscow in order to avoid imposing the second round, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “no”.

