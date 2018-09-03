Moscow Authorities search for suspect who killed police officer

Moscow police are searching for a suspect in the murder of a law enforcement officer at the city's Kurskaya metro station, the police press service said Monday, Sputnik reported.

"Today, around midnight, at the Kurskaya metro station, an unidentified man from a firearm wounded a police officer who died of his injuries. The police are searching for suspect to detain him," the statement said.

The suspect is a man of Caucasian or Asian appearance, about 40-45 years old, heavily-built, about 160-165 centimeters (5"3'-5"5') tall, wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and a gray cap.

Moscow police quickly launched an investigation into the deadly assault. According to the statement, Moscow law enforcement imposed its ‘Siren’ mode to find the alleged perpetrator.

The siren mode triggers the urgent mobilization of the entire police force in a particular area with a tightening of security measures and is applied only for the identification and arrest of dangerous criminals.

