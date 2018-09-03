Russia warns Armenia about obligations to CSTO

3 September 2018 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 3

Trend:

Meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is planned to be held in the near future, RIA Novosti reported citing Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

"Another meeting between President Putin and PM Pashinyan is planned to be held in the near future. I think that it will be important for us to hear how the new leader of Armenia assesses the prospects for the improvement of the situation in his country," Lavrov said.

"Of course, we are concerned about Armenia's obligations before Collective Security Treaty Organization. We proceed from the fact that these obligations are in effect and must be fully implemented, including the ones related to strengthening the reputation and prestige of our common organization," he noted.

Previously, Lavrov, commenting on the case on the protests on March 1, 2008, had said that the events in Armenia are contrary to the statements of the country's new leadership about the refusal to pursue political predecessors.

According to him, Moscow has always been interested in Armenia's stability, and therefore what is happening there bothers Russia as well.

Pashinyan, commenting on Lavrov's words, said that his Russian colleagues should adapt to the new situation in Armenia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan expects Russia to continue efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict
Politics 14:54
Russia moving to make visa waiver agreements with all countries
Russia 14:48
Ilham Aliyev: Military products Azerbaijan purchased from Russia exceed $5B and tend to grow
Politics 14:25
Russia says situation in Syria's Idlib cannot be tolerated indefinitely
Russia 12:22
Suspected murderer of police officer detained in Moscow
Russia 10:20
Moscow Authorities search for suspect who killed police officer
Russia 02:50
Latest
World's biggest cargo plane refuels at airport in Turkmen Mary
Turkmenistan 15:49
Amount of credit debt of Kazakh citizens to banks announced
Kazakhstan 15:18
Iran’s aluminum, copper production capacity to increase
Business 15:18
Number of Chinese tourists visiting Turkey greatly increases
Tourism 15:17
EU Commission proposes settling beef dispute with United States
Europe 15:13
Israel signals it could attack Iranian weaponry in Iraq
Israel 15:11
Eni Turkmenistan announces tender to buy spare parts for gas engines, compressors
Tenders 15:10
Iran’s olive production to increase by yearend
Business 15:09
Turkey’s BOTAS opens tender for pipeline maintenance services
Tenders 15:09