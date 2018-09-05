Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Russia’s Urals region

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Urals Region on Wednesday 133 kilometers east of Ufa, the capital of the Bashkortostan Region, TASS with reference to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

The earthquake’s focus is located at a depth of 10 kilometers. There were no immediate reports of casualties or destruction.

According to the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in the Chelyabinsk Region, the earthquake had not affected the work of local enterprises.

The Emergencies Ministry’s Main Directorate in Bashkortostan likewise confirmed seismic activity in the region, the press service added.

