Alibaba, Mail.ru, RDIF to sign memorandum of cooperation

10 September 2018 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Alibaba, Mail.ru and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will sign a memorandum of cooperation on September 11 at the Eastern Economic Forum, a source close to the parties of the deal told TASS.

"Tomorrow they will sign a memorandum on cooperation at the Eastern Economic Forum," the source said, adding that details will be discussed later.

Mail.ru did not comment on the information. At the moment TASS has no comments from RDIF or Alibaba.

A source close to the talks told TASS that Mail.ru Group can contribute its marketplace Pandao for selling Chinese goods to a joint venture in the field of electronic commerce, created together with Chinese giant Alibaba and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"Pandao might enter the joint venture," the source said.

Mail.ru Group declined to comment. AliExpress did not respond to the agency's request. At the moment TASS has no comments from RDIF or Alibaba Group.

Mail.ru Group began testing Pandao last fall, launching the marketplace after a couple of months. At the time, Mail.ru Group General Director Boris Dobrodeev said that the group planned to become one of the leaders of the cross-border e-commerce market.

Earlier, TASS reported with reference to sources that Mail.ru Group, Chinese Alibaba and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) were negotiating establishment of a joint venture in the field of electronic commerce.

At the beginning of the year, Head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev spoke about planned joint investments with Alibaba in the logistics infrastructure of the Russian Internet. Dmitriev also reported on the fund's plans to invest in Russian technology projects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China vows to respond if U.S. takes new steps on trade
China 12:17
Oil rises as U.S. drilling stalls, Washington sanctions on Iran loom
Oil&Gas 11:07
Uzbekistan, Russia discuss co-op in production of medicine
Uzbekistan 10:49
U.S. energy chief to meet Russian, Saudi counterparts ahead of Iran sanctions
US 09:37
Qatargas agrees on 22-year LNG supply deal with China
Arab World 09:28
Kim Jong Un tells Chinese envoy North Korea is upholding U.S. nuclear deal
Other News 09:27
Latest
Tender: Local gov't of Uzbekistan's Navoi province to reconstruct channel
Tenders 14:08
Uzbek province announces tender for construction work
Tenders 13:54
Executive Power of Azerbaijan’s Sumgait opens tender for repair of vehicles
Business 13:44
TRACECA and CAREC agree to cooperate (PHOTO)
Economy news 13:35
At least six dead in al Shabaab attack on Somalia's capital
Other News 13:20
Date of Putin’s visit to Azerbaijan revealed
Politics 13:13
Prices in Baku’s car market increase
Economy news 13:02
Iran says working to develop domestic version of "Pantsir" missile system
Society 12:57
Tax legislation of Azerbaijan expected to undergo serious changes (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:52