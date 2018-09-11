Putin says Russia's defense ties with China based on trust

11 September 2018 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Moscow and Beijing’s relations were based on trust in areas ranging from politics to security and defense, Reuters reports.

Putin made the comments ahead of talks with his Chinese counterpart which are being held on the sidelines of an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia’s far east.

The talks coincide with the start of Russia’s biggest war games since the fall of the Soviet Union which China will also take part in.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Kazakhstan to supply barley and corn to Chinese market
Economy news 12:38
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, China reaches historic high
Economy news 12:35
Oil prices climb ahead of U.S. sanctions on Iran
Oil&Gas 12:33
Russia's Novak says OPEC+ may sign new long-term deal in December
Oil&Gas 10:50
Pashinyan's Moscow visit so unsuccessful, even Armenian propaganda can't hide it - analyst
Politics 09:58
China may let provinces set own winter output curbs for heavy industry
China 09:44
Latest
Uzbek president to get acquainted with Tajik aluminum plant
Uzbekistan 13:30
Italy says U.N. rights chief remarks on migrants unfounded, unjust
Europe 13:00
US sanctions affecting lives of ordinary people, Iranian VP says
Politics 12:55
Kazakhstan to supply barley and corn to Chinese market
Economy news 12:38
Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, China reaches historic high
Economy news 12:35
Oil prices climb ahead of U.S. sanctions on Iran
Oil&Gas 12:33
Military vehicle blows up in Turkey
Turkey 12:28
Camel breeding farm to open in south of Kazakhstan
Economy news 12:16
Net profit of KazMunayGas increases
Oil&Gas 12:06