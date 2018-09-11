Putin says Russia's defense ties with China based on trust

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Chinese President Xi Jinping that Moscow and Beijing’s relations were based on trust in areas ranging from politics to security and defense, Reuters reports.

Putin made the comments ahead of talks with his Chinese counterpart which are being held on the sidelines of an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia’s far east.

The talks coincide with the start of Russia’s biggest war games since the fall of the Soviet Union which China will also take part in.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news