Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia, Turkey looking for common denominator on Syria

11 September 2018 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

Trend:

Not everything in the positions of Russia and Turkey on Syria may match 100 percent, but the parties are looking for "common denominator", the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, RIA Novosti reported.

"Turkey, like Russia, is a country with a very strict set of national priorities, interests, and with the well-established approaches. Not all of our positions can tie together by 100 percent, but that's normal," the deputy minister said.

"The diplomacy, politics, and military diplomacy in particular are just created to find a common denominator, not based on the principle of the lowest common denominator, but according to the principle of the greatest common denominator. We strive for this," Ryabkov told reporters.

