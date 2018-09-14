Russia not planning to lay trunk pipelines along Caspian Sea bottom

14 September 2018 02:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Russia does not plan to lay trunk pipelines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea, Igor Bratchikov, special envoy of the Russian president, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry told in an interview with "Kommersant".

"Actually, Russia and other coastal countries have already laid thousands of kilometers of pipes for various purposes in the Caspian Sea, the number of such technical pipelines will only grow. As for the trunk and trans-Caspian pipelines, we have no plans for their construction," Bratchikov said.

