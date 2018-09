Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has admitted that the next meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take place in Sochi on September 17, TASS reports.

"Yes, this meeting is possible and it is being prepared," the Kremlin spokesman told journalists. He replied in the affirmative to questions about the venue and date of the negotiations - Sochi, September 17.

