Russia-Saudi Fund to ınvest $2bln in Russia in 2019

Around $2 billion worth of funds from a Russian-Saudi foundation will be invested in Russia in 2019, the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign wealth fund, said Saturday.

“We plan to increase investment in Russia by the joint Russian-Saudi fund by an extra $2 billion next year,” Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the margins of the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires.

Dmitriev also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al Saud the issue of stepping up Riyadh’s investments in Russian projects during the bilateral meeting on the G20 sidelines on Saturday.

“During the meeting, the Saudi crown prince and President Putin discussed the issue of increasing Saudi Arabia's investments in Russian projects,” Dmitriev told reporters on Saturday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news