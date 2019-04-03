Russia, Kazakhstan strengthening military-technical co-op

3 April 2019 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Russia and Kazakhstan are strengthening the military-technical cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports referring to RIA Novosti.

President Putin made the remarks following the Russia-Kazakhstan talks.

"The military and military-technical cooperation is being strengthened,” the president said. “Russia assists Kazakhstan in training military specialists, specialists at the high schools of the Russian Defense Ministry and other security agencies."

