Russia, Kazakhstan strengthening military-technical co-op

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Russia and Kazakhstan are strengthening the military-technical cooperation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, Trend reports referring to RIA Novosti.

President Putin made the remarks following the Russia-Kazakhstan talks.

"The military and military-technical cooperation is being strengthened,” the president said. “Russia assists Kazakhstan in training military specialists, specialists at the high schools of the Russian Defense Ministry and other security agencies."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news