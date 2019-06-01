Two people missing after blasts at Russian military plant, 22 injured

1 June 2019 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

At least two people were missing on Saturday after blasts at the explosives plant Kristall in the central Russian town of Dzerzhinsk, Interfax and RIA news agencies reported, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“As we understand, two went missing,” deputy governor Dmitry Krasnov was quoted by RIA as saying in a statement broadcast by Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24.

Some 22 people were injured, Interfax news agency reported citing a source. An official at the local health ministry said earlier that most of the injured have fragment wounds.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Turkey's LPG imports slightly decrease
Turkey 13:20
Turkmen president notes high level of Turkmen-Russian relations
Turkmenistan 10:51
Uzbekistan to build nuclear power plant in Jizzakh region
Oil&Gas 31 May 16:51
Foreign Ministry: Purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system by Turkey not postponed
Turkey 31 May 16:32
Russian VEB to finance supplies of metro carriages to Uzbekistan
Economy 31 May 12:44
Uzbekistan, Russia to bring trade to $10 B
Economy 31 May 11:57
Latest
Iran provides $8.3B for imports
Economy 18:47
Iran to put gas condensates up for sale at IRENEX
Oil&Gas 18:38
Iranian MP: decrease in number of Iranians traveling abroad is a positive situation
Business 18:38
Iran imposes tax on export of dates
Economy 18:34
Significant drop in assets of Khazar-Lada
Economy 18:30
SOCAR expects to distribute 4 bcm of gas to consumers in Turkey from 2020
Oil&Gas 18:15
STAR refinery to purchase Siberian, Iraqi oil
Oil&Gas 17:56
SOCAR plans to list its Turkish subsidiary on stock exchanges
Oil&Gas 17:50
Turkmenistan getting ready for World Expo 2020
Turkmenistan 16:51