Number of injured in Dzerzhinsk blasts totals 89

2 June 2019 16:47 (UTC+04:00)

The number of injured after the explosions at the Kristall factory in the town of Dzerzhinsk amounts to 89 people, according to the updated data, press service of the government of the Nizhny Novgorod Region said in a statement on Sunday, Trend reported citing TASS.

"According to the updated numbers, all in all 89 people requested medical assistance following the emergency in Dzerzhinsk. Forty four of them are the plant’s employees and 45 - inhabitants of adjacent territories," the statement said.

Earlier reports said referring to the data provided by Russia’s Health Ministry that 85 requested medical assistance following the blasts. As of now, 16 people are in hospitals, one of them is in a grave condition.

On Saturday, several blasts took place at the Kristall explosives factory, which were followed by a fire. The authorities declared an emergency in Dzerzhinsk, the neighboring communities of Pyra and Zhelnino and the Lesnoi cordon. As of now the emergency rescue operation has been completed.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said that those were man-made explosions. A criminal case has been opened under Part 1 Section 217 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Violation of industrial safety requirements at production facilities").

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
At least 15 people wounded as train collides with truck in Russia
Russia 09:29
Over 40 injured in TNT plant blasts in Russia
Russia 1 June 22:02
Another sugar plant to be built in Kazakhstan
Economy 1 June 11:34
Turkmen president notes high level of Turkmen-Russian relations
Turkmenistan 1 June 10:51
Uzbekistan to build nuclear power plant in Jizzakh region
Oil&Gas 31 May 16:51
Russia’s LUKOIL to launch another project in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 31 May 13:14
Latest
Pompeo says US ready to talk to Iran with ‘no preconditions’
US 16:20
Train ticket price to increase in Iran soon
Business 15:45
Algerian council concludes not possible to hold July 4 poll
Other News 15:45
Iranian Drilling Company conducts drilling operations at 10 oil wells within 2 months
Business 15:19
One man stabbed to death in Liverpool after Champions League final
Europe 15:18
Turkmenistan to increase export of carpets to UAE
Economy 15:11
Minister: Iranian banks’ additional properties must be sold till end of this year
Business 14:53
Iran, Syria to sign contract on plant construction
Business 14:25
AU troops arrest 2 al-Shabab terrorists in southern Somalia
Other News 14:07