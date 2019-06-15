Putin, Rakhmon discuss prospects for Russia-Tajikistan strategic partnership

15 June 2019 04:55 (UTC+04:00)

Prospects for strategic cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia were in focus of talks between the two countries’ presidents, Emomali Rakhmon of Tajikistan and Vladimir Putin of Russia, in Dushanbe, the press service of the Tajik leader said, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Tajik president said that top-level contacts between the two countries "are essential for the development of interstate relations." "I am confident that our meeting today will have a great influence on this process," the press service quoted him as saying.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the results of the Tajik president’s visit to Russia in April 2019 and practical implementation of the existing agreements. They also exchanged views on issues of the international agenda.

Putin arrived in Dushanbe earlier on Friday to attend a summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on June 15. The summit will be attended by delegations from 27 member nations, as well as 13 observers, including representatives from such international organizations as the United Nations, the Arab League, the International Organization for Migration, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries.

