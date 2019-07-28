Kremlin confirms preparations for Putin’s visit to France in August

28 July 2019 01:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Kremlin has confirmed that preparations for the visit of President Vladimir Putin to France in August are underway, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Putin’s visit to France is being arranged within a specified time," the press service of the Russian President said.

Earlier on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he is going to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Fort de Bregancon on August 19.

"I am getting ready for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will take place in Fort de Bregancon in a few weeks. It will be held on August 19," he said in an interview with the French TV.

Responding to journalists' questions, Macron said that he had chosen Fort de Bregancon, one of the summer residences of the French presidents, because it is "a convenient place to work" and "you can hold all international telephone calls, receive foreign leaders.".

