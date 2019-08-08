At least 4 people died, 30 hospitalised in road accident near Russia's city of Novorossiysk

8 August 2019 01:48 (UTC+04:00)

Four people, including two minor children, died and thirty others have been taken to hospitals as a bus collided with a car on a highway close to the city of Novorossiysk in southern Russia, a spokesperson of the regional emergencies services said, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

A source said late on Wednesday that a passenger bus and a car collided and fell off a cliff near the settlement of Verkhnebakanskiy close to Novorossiysk, located in Russia's Krasnodar Territory.

"Four people died as a passenger bus collided with a car near Novorossiysk. Thirty other people have been hospitalized," the spokesperson said, adding that there were two children among those killed in the accident.

Krasnodar Territory Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said that an emergency centre had been set up in the region to deal with the accident.

The regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said that investigators had been dispatched to the site of the crash to find out reasons behind the accident.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry reported that two people had died and 21 people been hospitalized.

Specialists working on the site of the crash continued taking people from under the bus, the ministry added, noting that there had been a total of 42 people inside the bus when the collision happened.

