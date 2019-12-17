Putin notes need for further anti-terror efforts in Syria in phone call with Erdogan

17 December 2019 23:35 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who had a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, stressed the importance of further joint efforts to fight terrorist groups in Syria, the Kremlin press service said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The leaders exchanged views on the situation in Syria, including in the context of the Russian-Turkish agreements on the stabilization of the situation in Idlib and in northeastern Syria," the Kremlin commented. "A special focus was on the necessity of further joint efforts to fight against terrorist groups."

The Russian president also expressed readiness to offer assistance in establishing intra-Libyan contacts, the Kremlin press service informed.

"The presidents discussed issues linked with the ongoing escalation of the armed confrontation in Libya. Support was voiced for the United Nations’ and Germany’s mediatory efforts to cease hostilities and establish peaceful dialogue in that country. Readiness was expressed to help establish intra-Libyan contacts," the Kremlin stated.

The two presidents agreed to invigorate Russia-Turkish contacts in various formats.

